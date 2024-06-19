Bluepoint Games is Still 'Working on an Original Title' - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bluepoint Games was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in September 2021 and is best known for developing the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls.

However, at the time Bluepoint Games was acquired it was revealed the studio was "working on original content right now."

Bluepoint Games head of technology Peter Dalton responding to a user on Twitter stated they are still working on the original title and that developing games takes time.

"Nothing has changed since our statement that we are working on an original title," said Dalton. "Everything takes time. We are committed to sharpening our skills!"

Nothing has changed since our statement that we are working on an original title. Everything takes time. We are committed to sharpening our skills! — Peter Dalton (@peter_dalton) June 19, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles