Evotinction Releases September 13 for PS5, PS4, and PC

Publishers Astrolabe Games and Perp Games, and developer Spikewave Games announced the third-person stealth game, Evotinction, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on September 13.

Evotinction is an amazing looking, thought provoking, third person stealth game featuring unique hacking mechanics.

A huge variety of hacking skills, environment devices and gadgets provide rich emergent gameplay. A cutting-edge research facility has been taken over by virus infected AI drones which have wiped out the humans.

All connections to the outside have been cut off. There are virtually no signs of human life left in the facility. Thomas Liu, the leader of the AI development department stands alone , determined to stop the virus from spreading to the outside world and prevent ‘extinction by evolution’ for humanity.

