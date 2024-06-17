Kaku: Ancient Seal Releases July 12 for PC, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer BINGOBELL announced Kaku: Ancient Seal will leave Early Access and launch or PC via Steam on July 12, and at a later date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game has been available in Early Access on PC since May 2023.

Kaku: Ancient Seal is an open-world action RPG with an ancient fantasy theme. Set in a primordial era, this world was created by the elemental power of the Creator Saga. One day, a calamity from another realm strikes, causing the dispersion of the elemental souls, and the world splits into four continents, while the Creator Saga goes missing.

Millennia later, a young man named Kaku, living in the vast snowy mountains, along with Piggy, a flying pig, shoulders the task of finding the lost elemental souls under the guidance of a lost prophecy. They embark on an ancient and fantastical adventure to uncover the truth behind the calamity and the mystery of their own origins.

