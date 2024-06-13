Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Headed to Steam on August 8 - News

Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will launch for PC via Steam on August 8.

The game is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna.

View the Steam trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dash into a stylish and thrilling action adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate.

Unleash Your Inner Warrior

Use your Time Powers, combat and platforming skills to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures. Acquire and equip new Amulets at shopkeepers to play as you see fit.

Lose Yourself in the Prodigious Mount Qaf

Discover a cursed Persian-inspired world filled with bigger-than-life landmarks. Explore a variety of highly detailed biomes, each with its own identity, wonders and dangers. Use your wits to solve puzzles, find hidden treasures and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place.

Live an Epic Adventure

Immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy through an intriguing and original story. Cross paths with colorful characters to better unravel the mysteries of Mount Qaf.

Embark on a Carefully Crafted Experience

Enjoy high quality graphics, immersive cinematics and fresh Artistic Direction, along with a unique gameplay fluidity thanks to 60 frames per second rate on all platforms.

