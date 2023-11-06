PS5 and PS4 Consoles are Losing Twitter Integration Next Week - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation consoles will be losing Twitter (X) integration on Monday, November 13, 2023.

"As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles," said PlayStation. "This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay-related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so)."

PlayStation did share other ways on how to access and share your PS5 and PS4 game captures.

Microsoft did disable Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles from being able to share media on Twitter in April due to an increase in the price for the API.

