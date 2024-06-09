PC Gaming Show 2024 Featured Over 70 Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 423 Views
This year's PC Gaming Show 2024 took place today and featured over 70 games. There was 15 world premieres, updates on already announced games, interviews with developers, and more.
The PC Gaming Show Steam page is now live and has the store pages all the games featured during the showcase.
Some of the highlights included Stormgate, Killing Floor 3, Escape From Tarkov, Battle Aces, Among The Wild, Cat Quest 3, No More Room In Hell 2, Streets of Fortuna, Generation Exile, Sumerian Six, Streets of Rogue 2, and much more.
View the entire PC Gaming Show 2024 below:
Here is the list of games showcased:
- Among the Wild
- Star Birds
- Lorn Vale
- Ale Abbey
- Streets of Rogue 2
- Wander Stars
- Southfield
- Steel Seed
- Fallen Aces
- Stormgate
- Mars Tactics
- Toads of the Bayou
- Sumerian Six
- All Systems Dance
- Fumes
- Sulfur
- Phantom Line
- Killing Floor 3
- Copa City
- Tempopo
- Last Moon
- I Am Your Beast
- Cataclismo
- Level Zero: Extraction
- Battle Aces
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Demonschool
- Unrailed 2
- Space Station 14
- Unbeatable
- Odinfall
- Core Keeper
- No More Room in Hell 2
- STRIDEN
- Drug Dealer Simulator 2
- The Deadly Path
- DeathSprint 66
- Crescent County
- Forgotten Seas
- Moon Mystery
- G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra
- Everholm
- Shell Runner
- Renaissance Kingdom Wars
- Debtors’ Club
- The Land of Magnates
- Cat Quest III
- The Crush House
- Go-Go Town!
- Star Trucker
- Escape from Tarkov
- Splodey
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- ‘83
- MULLET MADJACK
- Generation Exile first reveal
- REKA
- Blue Prince
- LOK Digital
- Tactical Breach Wizard
- Aloft
- Screenbound
- Hotel Galactic
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days
- Streets of Fortuna
- Grit and Valor - 1949
- The Rise of the Golden Idol
- Every Day We Fight
- Tales of Seikyu
- Island of Winds
- Airframe Ultra
- Stormforge
- Windblown
- Worship
- Gunboat God
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
