Phil Spencer is 'Incredibly Excited About' Future Xbox Hardware

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN was asked about the future of Xbox hardware and the rumored Xbox handheld.

He is excited about what the hardware team is working on and they will have a time when they will discuss the future of the platform.

"The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome," said Spencer. "The work that the team is doing around different form factors, different ways to play, I'm incredibly excited about. Today was about the games... but we will have a time to come out and talk more about platform, and we can't wait to bring it to you."

Spencer when asked about a hypothetical Xbox handheld and if he would rather it be a dedicated gaming platform or a cloud-based device he said: "I think being able to play games locally is really important."

Microsoft during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 announced three new Xbox Series X|S models. The long rumored white, all-digital 1 TB Xbox Series X was confirmed, alongside the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition console and the 1TB Robot White Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White will be priced at $349.99 / €349.99​, the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition will be priced at $449.99 / €499.99, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition will be priced at $599.99 / €649.99.

