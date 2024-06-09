Phil Spencer is 'Incredibly Excited About' Future Xbox Hardware - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 644 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN was asked about the future of Xbox hardware and the rumored Xbox handheld.
He is excited about what the hardware team is working on and they will have a time when they will discuss the future of the platform.
"The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome," said Spencer. "The work that the team is doing around different form factors, different ways to play, I'm incredibly excited about. Today was about the games... but we will have a time to come out and talk more about platform, and we can't wait to bring it to you."
Spencer when asked about a hypothetical Xbox handheld and if he would rather it be a dedicated gaming platform or a cloud-based device he said: "I think being able to play games locally is really important."
Microsoft during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 announced three new Xbox Series X|S models. The long rumored white, all-digital 1 TB Xbox Series X was confirmed, alongside the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition console and the 1TB Robot White Xbox Series S.
The Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White will be priced at $349.99 / €349.99, the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition will be priced at $449.99 / €499.99, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition will be priced at $599.99 / €649.99.
But will those come with disc drives?
The future Xbox system will be incredibly exciting...to about 40 million people, probably less as they push more and more people to pc.
People are holding onto last gen a little longer than anticipated I think, Sony still has a really large Playstation 4 userbase that is still gaming... Microsoft needs to appeal to that install base, which they haven't really done yet.
That and post COVID inflation is a world-wide issue which is impacting peoples ability to spend.
If Microsoft bifurcates it's form factors, then that could open themselves up to a larger potential install base.
If the problem is the money shouldn't the series S be the solution? Its whole purpose was to be the option for people with limited economy.
Realistically most people who keep playing on a ps4 play online games like fortnite, cod, fifa, etc COD is going to be on gamepass, there is nothing more appealing than that right? So if the series s doesn't sell now when exactly is going to sell lol.
Phil was incredibly excited about the Xbox series too.