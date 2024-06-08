Women-Led Games Showcase 2024 Featured Over 20 Games - News

This year's Women-Led Games Showcase: Summer Game Fest Edition took place today and featured over 20 titles developed by women-led game studios.

The Women-Led Games Steam Sale is now live until June 15. Around 180 games developed by women have been discounted.

View the entire Women-Led Games Showcase: Summer Game Fest Edition below:

You can check out the official website for the Women-Led Games Showcase to see the complete list of featured games.

"Women-led Games brings recognition to the hard working women in the games industry with a showcase every year showing off all the innovative games coming from Women-led and majority women studios," reads the official website. "We aim to highlight all the amazing things women do in games and support their efforts in order to create a more equitable games industry."

