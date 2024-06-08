Future of Play Direct 2024 - Announcements, Trailers, and More - News

Future of Play Direct 2024 presented by GLITCH returned today for Season 5 and the showcase featured announcements, trailers and more from over 20 games.

Check out the list of games, trailers, details, announcements, and more below:

ALZARA: Radiant Echoes

An exclusive pre-show spotlight featuring renowned composer Motoi Sakuraba (Golden Sun, Tales series, Dark Souls), who will produce the soundtrack for ALZARA Radiant Echoes - currently available to support on Kickstarter!

Abyss X Zero

ABYSS X ZERO is a stylish 3D Metroidvania, with expressive low poly visuals made by the two person indie team Studio Pixel Punk, that also brought you the award-winning indie hit UNSIGHTED.

Explore an expansive world with enormous dungeons and stylish combat. Take control of two different characters, fated to battle each other: Codename A and Codename Z, both legendary heroes with unique abilities that change how you fight and interact with the environment.

In development for PC via Steam and other platforms to be announced later.

Zodiac XX: Leo

Worldwide exclusive trailer revealing never-before-seen footage from Zodiac XX: Leo, a bold, bright, retro futuristic game releasing later this year.

Battle Suit Aces

Features:

Brought to you by the team behind the award-winning Battle Chef Brigade

Embark on more than 50 plot-driven and character-focused missions from old friends gone awry to psychedelic dream conflicts

5 vs 5 card battle keeps the game fast-paced, streamlined and strategically rewarding

​​Customize your ship's hull with the Pilot Placement System to optimize your battle strategy and give your pilots the edge they need to win

Experience a personalized narrative depending on which Factions you support and relationships you build, making for engaging replays

More than 50 fully voiced characters to befriend

In development for PC.

All Systems Dance

Don’t believe their messaging…THIS is the true face of Woosh.

We Are Being Watched. We Have to Fight Back. And We Have Discovered their Weakness

ALL SYSTEMS DANCE

Feel Like You’re Dancing!

Player-guided expression and animation feels like you’re dancing through the world.

Dance is the Answer!

Dance is both non-violent combat and a means for exploration: the more you dance, the more you experience.

Real Problems, Approachable Fun!

Real problems of automation, body dysmorphia, and unregulated greed, told through accessible, heartfelt, and funny storytelling.

In development for PC via Steam.

Yooka-RePLaylee (Yooka-Laylee Remaster)

Meet the definitive remastered and enhanced version of the 3D indie platforming collectathon darling, Yooka-Laylee (2017), with the same key creative talent behind the Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country games at the helm and self-published by Playtonic Friends.

In development for PC.

Nova Hearts

Become a superhero in your hometown, TEXT, DATE and FIGHT in this turn-based combat dating adventure.

In development for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

A Date with Death

Fight against & romance the one hunting for your soul in A Date with Death, a romance chat simulator where you date(?) the Grim Reaper himself. Create your own character, decorate your apartment, and chat away with the charming yet dangerous Grim Reaper through text and video calls.

In development for PC.

LOK Digital

Embark on a whimsical puzzle solving journey of discovering magical words, each with their own special ability to change the world around you.

Learn the rules as you go and uncover how each new word can be utilized to your advantage in deep and surprising ways.

To launch for PC in 2024.

Croakwood

Nestled in the heart of Croakwood Forest is a community unlike any other!

Help the locals to build and grow their home in this relaxed town building and management game.

Design and create structures, plan and decorate towns, explore an ancient and wild forest, and manage the Frog Market to guide these tiny amphibians as they settle in and learn to thrive.

In development for PC.

Cozy Marbles

Cozy Marbles is a small-scale building game and physics sandbox. Relax and play like a child on a warm and sunny afternoon.

To launch for PC in Q4 2024.

Phoenix Springs

Phoenix Springs is a modern point-and-click with a streamlined, intuitive user interface, where you collect clues and leads rather than physical objects.

It all begins when reporter Iris Dormer reconnects with her estranged brother. She finds herself in Phoenix Springs, a desert oasis home to an enigmatic community. As she explores ancient ruins and interrogates a rich cast of characters, she must uncover the mysteries that connect the place, the myths, and herself.

As you follow leads and talk to characters, you will collect clues and leads in your inventory. Connect these clues with the environment or mention them in fully voice-acted conversations to progress. Discard false leads and red herrings as you solve logical puzzles designed to challenge and delight fans of story-rich interactive experiences.

Phoenix Springs has collected a host of accolades in the lead up to its release, including being an official selection at Day of the Devs 2024, winning “Best Art Direction” at Indie X Lisbon 2022, the WINGS prize at A Maze 2024, “Best of British” at the 2024 London Games Festival and the “Critic’s Choice” and “Most Anticipated” awards at Indie Cup UK 2023.

To launch for PC via Steam on September 16

REKA

REKA is a rich exploration game with base building and crafting elements!



Begin your journey as Reka, an apprentice to the legendary witch, Baba Jaga. Deep in the autumnal woodlands, practice your witchcraft as you summon to life your own iconic chicken-legged cottage. Venture through the beautiful scenic world as you solve quests, forage for ingredients, and uncover Baba Jaga’s harrowing secret…

To launch for PC in Q2 2024.

Sandara: City of a Thousand Eclipses

Sandara is a story-driven roleplaying deck-builder set in a desolate desert where survival hinges on strategic card management.

In development for PC.

Airborne Empire

Airborne Empire is a one-of-a-kind Open World RPG City Builder. It challenges players to build, manage, and grow their own unique city in the skies. They traverse a vast and rich open world full of new dangers, exotic wonders, and many hidden treasures. They must manage lift, balance, and propulsion needed for a flying city. Sky pirates can upend the city’s tranquility, and players must defend their inhabitants – and the kingdoms below! – from destructive attacks. Only clever and daring leaders can grow and protect their homes, seek out and destroy enemy strongholds, and finally reunite the peoples of this world.

To launch for PC in Q3 2024.

Dungeon Clawler

To improve his fortune in gambling, the evil dungeon lord has chopped off your left rabbit paw and wears it as a charm.

Replacing your lost limb with a (t)rusty claw you fight your way through the dungeon to reclaim what's yours!

Dungeon Clawler mixes deck building with a dash of rogue-like mechanics and most importantly: a claw machine.

To launch for PC in Q3 2024

N.O.D.E.

N.O.D.E. is a puzzle platformer in 2.5.D that redefines the genre with its Timeline-based navigation. In this engaging and atmospheric adventure you guide your robot on a journey through enigmatic remains of a top-secret Soviet nuclear complex.

To launch in Q2 2025 for PC.

Copycat

Copycat is a narrative-driven indie game that’s perfect to cuddle up with on a rainy afternoon. It is an intimate, magical and hopeful Australian story that cherishes the human-pet bond in all its forms. The game's colourful visuals delight the senses while exploring dark emotional depths.

To launch September 2024 for PC.

Light Odyssey

Light Odyssey is a Boss-Rush Action game about taking down the Colossus of Light.

You find yourself at the edge of time in a demised civilization, and the only thing you can rely on is a dimming light.

To launch in 2024 for PC.

Psychroma

From the developers of Raptor Boyfriend, this psychological thriller first revealed in Future of Play Direct Season 3 is officially releasing on Steam and Xbox... this Tuesday June 11th!

Slay the Princess

The new Pristine Cut edition of Slay the Princess is the definitive release of the beloved title and brings a host of brand-new content to the psychological visual novel, including:

To launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this Fall.

Future of Play Direct 2024: HYpe Reel

Check out cosmic bangers like Echo Generation, ALZARA Radiant Echoes, Timberborn, Retro Gadgets, and more in this sizzle reel of games from Future Of Play Direct during Summer Game Fest 2024.

