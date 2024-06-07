Civilization VII Appears to Have Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher 2K might have accidentally leaked Civilization VII ahead of an official announcement, according to users on Resetera and Reddit who claimed a banner for the game appeared on 2K's official website before it was taken down.

2K announced last month it will be announcing a new entry in one of its "biggest and most beloved franchises" at Summer Game Fest, which will take place later today at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

"2K plans to reveal the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises at Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 7," read a tweet from the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account.

The last mainline entry in the franchise, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, released for PC in October 2016, for iOS in December 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in November 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2019, and for Android in August 2020.

