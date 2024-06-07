Civilization VII Appears to Have Leaked Ahead of Official Announcement - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,057 Views
Publisher 2K might have accidentally leaked Civilization VII ahead of an official announcement, according to users on Resetera and Reddit who claimed a banner for the game appeared on 2K's official website before it was taken down.
2K announced last month it will be announcing a new entry in one of its "biggest and most beloved franchises" at Summer Game Fest, which will take place later today at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.
"2K plans to reveal the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises at Summer Game Fest on Friday, June 7," read a tweet from the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account.
The last mainline entry in the franchise, Sid Meier's Civilization VI, released for PC in October 2016, for iOS in December 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in November 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November 2019, and for Android in August 2020.
I used to be a big fan of this series. I still get every game, but IMO its glory days of Civ (and really, the 4X genre) were Civilization 1 & 2 in the 1990s through to the early 2000s. Probably ending after the eras of Test of Time and Alpha Centauri.
Civ 3, and onward, felt more like 1X than 4X games. The exploration, expansion, and extermination elements were reduced, and exploitation became the main (often the only) important focus. In other words, the game felt less a competition between rival empires and more like a battle against artificial pressures, set up by the game mechanics, preventing the player from expanding and exterminating as effectively as their power dictates - this consequently makes exploration only important for early game goody boxes.
In practice (from Civ 3 onward, especially Civ 3 and 4), expansion and extermination was frustratingly difficult because defensive units were much more powerful, and expansion would crash your happiness and economy. On the flip side, in 3 onward, defence was ludicrously easy, you could be a small and weak civilization and be under absolutely no threat from the early medieval era until someone got nukes. The exact opposite of Civ 1 and 2 where defence was actually challenging, and expansion/extermination was both doable and lots of fun.
That said, the later games weren’t bad, but I think they’re more Exploitation sims than 4X games. And that sort of stuff is done WAY better in grand strategy.
But, if Civ 7 goes back to the 4X roots of the series, I might change my mind. I know Civ 5 made a solid attempt - even though it felt a little half-baked, and Civ 6 felt like a step backwards in the core experience, prioritizing loads of content and sub-features surrounding (again) the exploitation part of the game.
agreed I like the early games more also. 2 and alpha centauri are probably my favorite games. I id enjoy 3 and 5 though even if they weren't the peak game. 6 felt like a big step back to me and while I own it I rarely play it and almost always pick an older game in the series to play. I have hope that 7 will be an upgrade from 6
Agreed on Civ 6. I feel like it was drastically a step backwards so that it could appeal to a bigger audience since it made its way onto console and shockingly, mobile. I'm interested in Civ 7, but knowing Take-Two, it's probably going to be following the footsteps of Civ 6. I'm desperately hoping I'm wrong.
If I'm right, at least there's still Ara: History Untold to look forward to this year.