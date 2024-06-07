Petit Island Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC in 2024 - News

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Xelo Games have announced the open-world narrative exploration game, Petit Island, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam later this year.

Petit Island is a charming open-world narrative exploration game set in a beautiful tropical paradise! Walk a mile in Lily’s paws as she embarks on a quest to rediscover the untold adventures of her once daring and free-spirited Grandpaw.

In his younger days, Grandpaw was a cat of boundless curiosity and bravery. Full of stories and experiences, he spent his youth exploring the islands and going on many adventures. But ever since the big move to the city, he has left his adventuring days behind him.

Now in his twilight years, Grandpaw’s memories are beginning to fade. All that remains are fragments of stories shared with his beloved grandchild, Lily, and some in his old journal that has recently been discovered. Can you help Grandpaw remember his past and discover your own adventuring spirit?

Features:

Explore an open-world island filled with ancient secrets, hidden treasures, unique wildlife, and vibrant communities.

open-world island filled with ancient secrets, hidden treasures, unique wildlife, and vibrant communities. Meet the island’s quirky and interesting characters as you go along your journey.

Help Grandpaw relive his adventuring days by capturing nostalgic spots with your camera.

Customize your feline character to reflect your unique style and personality with a range of options.

