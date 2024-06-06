Killing Time: Resurrected Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Nightdive Studios has announced Killing Time: Resurrected for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store. It will launch in 2024.

Killing Time: Resurrected is a high-definition edition of the humorous horror shooter once described as “the bastard child of DOOM and The 7th Guest.”

Nightdive Studios and Ziggurat Interactive will bring this sophisticated shooter laced with gallows humor and visual violence back to bestow mayhem.

The original Killing Time quickly became a smash hit among fans of action, adventure, mystery, and puzzle games when it was released in 1995. Killing Time: Resurrected features toggleable high-resolution character artwork/sprites from the original 3DO and PC versions of the game, upscaled environmental texturing, smoother gameplay, more responsive controls, and expanded control and key-bind settings.

Set in the early 1930s, Killing Time casts players as a former Egyptology student trapped in the estate of wealthy heiress Tess Conway. Ms. Conway’s ritual to bestow eternal life backfires, and her high-society friends vanish without a trace. It’s up to players to find and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock to undo its curse and face a legion of supernatural horrors.

Murder Around Every Corner

A fright-fest for the true aficionado of first-person corridor mayhem.

Ghost Stories

Listen to the remembrances of the seven video-real apparitions and ghostly guests. They offer clues as to what past heinous acts actually transpired in the cursed mansion.

Stunning Graphics

Look up and down and turn around with a complete 360-degree view. The three-dimensional mansion offers outdoor areas, staircases, and intricately detailed ceilings and floors.

Keep Your Guard Up!

The original music makes this old haunt strongly inviting, eh? But beware. Every room, every passage in the estate holds dreadful dangers.

Max Efficiency

Enjoy continuous gameplay with no load time between areas.

Updated Controls

Redesigned controls to support PlayStation and Xbox gamepads.

