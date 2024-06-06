Final Fantasy XIV and XVI Team Working on Unannounced Games - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix Creative Studio 3 lead Naoki Yoshida speaking with Dutch site Gamer.nl revealed the team has not been impacted by the restructuring a Square Enix and is working on multiple unannounced titles.

"There has been a change: we used to be called Creative Business Unit 3," said Yoshida (via a translation on ResetEra). "That has become Creative Studio 3. But other than that nothing has changed. I haven't had to fire people and the current team hasn't been altered. We're even hiring new folks.

"The company has high expectations for our division. Its one of the pillars of Square Enix. There is no chance they'll make cuts or invest less in us. We'll keep working just as hard on (Final Fantasy 14), so players don't have to worry.

"We're also working on some unannounced games. Seeing how our team is functioning, we can't work on many games at the same time, but we keep trying. There will be some announcements soon regarding two new games we're working on."

Square Enix Creative Studio 3 developed Final Fantasy XVI, as well as focusing on MMORPGs like Final Fantasy XIV.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles