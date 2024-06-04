Magical Tavern Management Game Baltic Folk Announced for PC - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

SneakyBox has announced magical tavern management game, Baltic Folk, for PC via Steam.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Baltic Folk is a magical tavern management game inspired by Baltic mythology. Build your dream inn, manage staff, craft menus, and welcome forest souls and ancient gods. Enjoy cozy vibes, relaxing mechanics, and discover where gods go for a lunch break.

Create Your Dream Tavern

Step into the shoes of a young innkeeper helping your witch grandmother manage, decorate, and expand her cozy traveling tavern.

Serve Magical Guests

Navigate the whims of forest sprites and ancient Baltic gods who visit your establishment. Manage staff, craft delightful menus, and make your inn a welcoming haven for all who enter.

Expand and Manage Your Tavern

Hire staff, manage finances, purchase supplies, and maintain your establishment with precision and care. Expand and upgrade your tavern with new rooms, facilities, and attractions to attract more customers and increase revenue.

Customize and Decorate Your Inn

Personalize your inn with a variety of decor elements, including furniture, paintings, and carpets, to create a welcoming and unique atmosphere.

Meet Mythological Creatures and Gods

Encounter a colorful cast of characters inspired by Baltic folklore, from mischievous witches to ethereal forest spirits and majestic pagan gods.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles