Behaviour Interactive to Lay Off Up to 95 Employees

Behaviour Interactive announced it will be laying off up to 95 employees, including 70 based in Montreal, following several strategic structural changes.

"I would like to express my deep personal appreciation for any employee affected by today’s changes," said Behaviour Co-Founder and CEO Rémi Racine.

"While changes to our structure and strategic vision have led to challenging decisions, we are confident that these decisions will position us for continued success. As we begin the next phase of Behaviour’s growth, our commitment to excellence in our products and workplace culture remains steadfast."

The developer did state it grew from 575 employees to 1,300 over the past five years as the gaming industry witnessed remarkable growth." However, this has "led to unprecedented competition."

The biggest hit from Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, surpassed 60 million players in November 2023. The layoffs will not affect the company's service business or the development of Dead by Daylight.

