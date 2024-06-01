Farmagia to Release Later This Year - News

Marvelous has announced Project Magia is titled Farmagia and will launch later this year. The platforms have yet to be announced.

Farmagia product manager Takehiro Ishida revealed the official title of the project, Farmagia, and presented the game’s opening animation, giving gamers an action-packed look at the cast of characters and powers they wield.

Ishida also shared details on key characters in the game, designed by popular artist Hiro Mashima, including Ten, the protagonist who often acts before thinking; Arche, his childhood friend who balances both kindness and a competitive nature; Chica, another childhood friend with a more reserved demeanor; and Lookie-Loo, Ten’s sidekick and de-facto mascot.

The title is planned for a global release in 2024.

