Fading Afternoon Releases June 6 for Switch - News

Publisher CIRCLE Entertainment and developer yeo announced the beat 'em up action game, Fading Afternoon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on June 6.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2023.

View the Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You play as Seiji Maruyama, a middle-aged yakuza recently released from prison. Old tropes are here but you can choose to not follow them. The question is—does anything really matter that much now?

Features:

Multi-endings.

Complex beat 'em up action.

action. Mini-games.

City to explore.

