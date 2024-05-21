Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the French Charts - Sales

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) is up two spots to retake first place on the French charts for week 19, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to second place, while Stellar Blade (PS5) is down one spot to third place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to fourth place and Sea of Stars (NS) took fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Stellar Blade TopSpin 2K25 EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition TopSpin 2K25 EA Sports FC 24

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 TopSpin 2K25 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Princess Peach: Showtime! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Minecraft EA Sports FC 24 - Ultimate Edition X-Plane 12

