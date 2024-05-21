By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the French Charts

Princess Peach: Showtime! Tops the French Charts - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 414 Views

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) is up two spots to retake first place on the French charts for week 19, 2024, according to SELL.  

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to second place, while  Stellar Blade (PS5) is down one spot to third place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up one spot to fourth place and Sea of Stars (NS) took fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

  1. Stellar Blade
  2. TopSpin 2K25
  3. EA Sports FC 24

Xbox Series X|S

  1. Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
  2. TopSpin 2K25
  3. EA Sports FC 24
PS4
  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. TopSpin 2K25
Xbox One
  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Nintendo Switch
  1. Princess Peach: Showtime!
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
  1. Minecraft
  2. EA Sports FC 24 - Ultimate Edition
  3. X-Plane 12

