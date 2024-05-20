V Rising Headed to PS5 on June 11 - News

Developer Stunlock Studios announced V Rising will launch for the PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store on June 11 for $39.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in Early Access in May 2022, followed by the full release on May 8, 2024.

View the PS5 release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience a vampire survival action RPG adventure like no other.

Awaken after centuries of slumber, weakened and thirsty for blood. Explore a vast open world of dark fantasy, humans, horrors, and worse… the deadly sunlight. Rise in power and conquer the world of the living.

Hunt alone or gather a clan. V Rising can be played solo, cooperatively, or persistent online multiplayer.

Dive Into a Gothic Open-World

Explore a vast world teeming with mythical horrors and danger. Travel through lush forests, open countryside, and dark caverns to discover valuable resources, meeting friends and foes alike along the way. Traverse the world with vampire comrades or hunt solo as you pillage villages, raid bandits, and delve into the domains of supernatural beasts.

Fear the Light, Rule the Night

Stick to the shadows during the daytime, or the burning sunlight will turn you to ashes. Roam the night and prey on your victims in the darkness. As a vampire, you must quench your thirst for blood while planning your strategies around the day and nighttime.

Raise your Castle

Gather resources and discover ancient techniques to gain dark powers. Use your newly acquired knowledge to build a castle where you can store your loot and grow your army of darkness. Personalize your domain, exhibit your vampiric style and make sure to craft coffins for servants and friends. Strengthen your castle to protect your treasure hoard from vampire rivals.

Compete or Cooperate

Travel alone or explore the world with friends. Fighting side by side with other vampires will give you an advantage in the fight to conquer the greatest threats of Vardoran. Raid other players’ castles or play the diplomat in the game of blood, power, and betrayal. Compete or cooperate – the choice is yours.

Master your Vampire

Learn and master an arsenal of deadly weapons and unholy abilities. In V Rising, you aim skill-shots and dodge projectiles using​ precise​​ ​WASD controls ​and cursor-based​ ​aiming – no click to move. Tailor your vampire to fit your play style by combining weapons with a variety of spells earned through vanquishing powerful foes. Master your skills and unleash your wicked powers.

