Cygames Establishes Cygames Singapore - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Cygames, the Japan-based publisher and developer, announced it has opened a new overseas branch based in Singapore called Cygames Singapore.

The company first launched its overseas business division in 2017 with expansions in South Korea and Taiwan. Cygames last year opened Cygames America in Los Angeles, California and Cygames Europe in London, UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles