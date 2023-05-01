Cygames Opens Offices in Los Angeles and London - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Cygames announced it has opened up two new studios. Cygames America is based in Los Angeles, California and Cygames Europe is based in London UK.

"Following the worldwide launch of Cygames’ strategic card game Shadowverse in June 2016, a Global Business Development team was established alongside branches in Korea and Taiwan to further promote the company's titles outside of Japan," reads the announcement post.

"Cygames America and Cygames Europe are the latest additions to Cygames’ ongoing push to promote and market their titles in North America and Europe, which together account for roughly half of the world's video game marketplace.

"In keeping with the company’s vision to be the best in entertainment, Cygames strives to continue providing high-quality content for fans all around the globe."

Cygames is based in Japan and has developed Shadowverse and Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

