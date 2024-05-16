INDIE Live Expo 2024 Set for May 25, to Feature over 100 Games - News

Organizer Ryu’s Office announced the INDIE Live Expo 2024 showcase will start on May 25 at 1:00 am PT / 4:00 am ET / 9:00 am UK / 17:00 JST and will feature over 100 games. There will be world premieres and content updates.

"We received hundreds of exciting submissions, and have so much more to share during this year’s showcase," said Ryu’s Office founder and CEO Ryuta Konuma. "The indie scene has many local flavors, and we’re excited to show off games from around the planet while taking the world on a deep dive into the Malaysian indie scene."

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is the list of confirmed games so far:

Blade Chimera – The pixel art Metroidvania by Team LadyBug (DRAINUS).

– The pixel art Metroidvania by Team LadyBug (DRAINUS). Boyhood’s End – The puzzle-filled story adventure by WSS playground.

– The puzzle-filled story adventure by WSS playground. C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield – The new roguelike deckbuilder by ACQUIRE.

– The new roguelike deckbuilder by ACQUIRE. Hotel Barcelona – The time-looping horror action game co-developed by Goichi “Suda 51” Suda (Grasshopper Manufacture, No More Heroes series) and Hidetaka “Swery 65” Suehiro (White Owls Inc., Deadly Premonition series).

– The time-looping horror action game co-developed by Goichi “Suda 51” Suda (Grasshopper Manufacture, No More Heroes series) and Hidetaka “Swery 65” Suehiro (White Owls Inc., Deadly Premonition series). Kemono Teatime – The cozy tea shop simulator by Studio Lalala.

– The cozy tea shop simulator by Studio Lalala. Omega Crafter – The automation-focused open-world crafting survival adventure by Preferred Networks.

– The automation-focused open-world crafting survival adventure by Preferred Networks. PIGGY ONE SUPER SPARK – The hyperkinetic action platformer by Hanabushi and hako life.

– The hyperkinetic action platformer by Hanabushi and hako life. Witch & Lilies – The romantic JRPG dungeon-crawler by Stromatosoft.

