Garden Witch Life Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer FreetimeStudio announced the cozy magical life farm RPG, Garden Witch Life, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store later this year.

After losing your job you end up in a small town far away from home. As luck would have it you get to stay in an vacant witches house and start building your new life. Build your own garden, grow plants for your potions and spells and build friendships with the town’s folk.

Features:

Build Your Garden – Restore and reinvent an old magical garden. Grow peculiar plants and ingredients for potions and make it home to all manner of critters and spirits.

– Restore and reinvent an old magical garden. Grow peculiar plants and ingredients for potions and make it home to all manner of critters and spirits. Mental Balance – Be a positive influence on your surroundings and yourself. As you settle into your new life and get to know the people around you, they will gradually open up to you.

– Be a positive influence on your surroundings and yourself. As you settle into your new life and get to know the people around you, they will gradually open up to you. Brew Potions and Cook – Go about your magic research and brew potion experiments in a cauldron embraced by an ancient tree.

– Go about your magic research and brew potion experiments in a cauldron embraced by an ancient tree. Improve the House – Work towards fixing up an old witching place. Clean, repair and upgrade the vacant house and make it your own cozy space.

– Work towards fixing up an old witching place. Clean, repair and upgrade the vacant house and make it your own cozy space. Become Part of the Community – Take part in the festivals and life on the island with the loving residents. Build friendships and support each other through the seasons.

– Take part in the festivals and life on the island with the loving residents. Build friendships and support each other through the seasons. Explore a Mysterious History – The island is full of secrets, hidden passageways and ancient texts. Investigate the past of a broken world.

– The island is full of secrets, hidden passageways and ancient texts. Investigate the past of a broken world. Improve Skills and Tools – Starting out your tools aren’t exactly high quality and there is much to learn. With time and effort you will become an expert and gather equipment you can be proud of.

– Starting out your tools aren’t exactly high quality and there is much to learn. With time and effort you will become an expert and gather equipment you can be proud of. Pet All the Critters – Yes.

