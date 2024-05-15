Ubisoft Cancels Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland - News

Ubisoft in its latest earnings report announced Red Storm Entertainment's free-to-play multiplayer survival game, Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, has been cancelled.

"As part of Ubisoft’s efforts to streamline its operations and adapt to evolving market trends, there have been further reorganizations within the Global Publishing teams, both at the Asia-Pacific region, that is now organized into three engagement hubs, and at the central level," reads the earnings report.

"Additionally, in line with the increased selectivity of its investments, Ubisoft has decided to stop development on The Division Heartland and has redeployed resources to bigger opportunities such as XDefiant and Rainbow Six."

Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland was in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

