Hi-Fi Rush Physical Edition Still on the Way, to Get One Final Patch Today - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xbox announced earlier this month it was shutting down three of its studios - Tango Gameworks, Arkane Austin, and Alpha Dog Studios.

Tango Gameworks despite shutting down soon is still working with Limited Run Games to release the physical edition of Hi-Fi Rush.

The studio is also releasing a final patch for the game later today that fixes some minor issues.

"Thank you all for your continued support," reads a tweet from the official Hi-Fi Rush Twitter account.

"We’re working to release the physical edition of Hi-Fi Rush with our partners at Limited Run Games, as well as a final patch to address some minor issues releasing later today."

Hi-Fi Rush released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, followed by a PlayStation 5 release in March 2024.

Thank you all for your continued support.



We’re working to release the physical edition of Hi-Fi RUSH with our partners at Limited Run Games, as well as a final patch to address some minor issues releasing later today.



❤️ — Hi-Fi RUSH (@hifiRush) May 15, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles