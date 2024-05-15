NieR Series Producer, Director, and Composer Working on New Project Together - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix executive officer and NieR series producer Yosuke Saito, NieR series director Yoko Taro and series composer Keiichi Okabe (MONACA) are all working on a new project together, according to Saito speaking in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

"I’ve been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now," said Saito. "I’ll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be NieR, it might not be NieR. (Laughs.) That’s about all I can say for now."

Saito added, "I’m doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist. I can’t devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it’s turning into something quite interesting. I’m looking forward to the day we can announce it."

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles