Tomb Raider TV Series From Phoebe Waller-Bridge Greenlit by Amazon - News

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit an adaptation of video game series Tomb Raider from Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The series will be produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode," said Waller-Bridge via Deadline. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all."

Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos stated, "Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe, enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe.

"These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with Tomb Raider; it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere."

It was announced in December 2022 that Amazon Games publish the next entry in the Tomb Raider series. The game will multiplatform and developed by Crystal Dynamics.

The new Tomb Raider game will be a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft's story. The game will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 and will take "storytelling to the next level, in the biggest, most expansive Tomb Raider game to date."

