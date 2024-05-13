Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update 2 Adds More Graphics and Performance Options, and Fixes Bugs - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 322 Views
Bethesda Game Studios has released a new update for Fallout 4.
The update adds new graphic fidelity and performance options for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There are also new frame rate targets and bug fixes.
May 13, 2024
Read the patch notes below:
General stability improvements
Fixed visual issue with certain image spaces
Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)
Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)
Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)
Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash
Fixed an issue with material swaps
Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)
Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)
Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)
Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)
Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations
