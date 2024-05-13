Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Headed to Xbox Series X|S Later This Year - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Idea Factory International announced the action RPG, Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S later this year.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Japan in August 2023, and will launch tomorrow, May 14 for the same three platforms.

View the opening movie trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In a world of powerful rival Game Makers…

Within the Game Maker world, in order to acquire Shares, Game Makers have started to wage a battle for supremacy.

And so, a new Game Maker steps into the fray, attempting to endure the battle for survival in Gamindustri.

Game Studio of The Year

Play as the main protag, Older Nep, and grow a previously defunct gaming studio to success. Building a game studio requires strong developers, cutting-edge video games, and the expansion of your market. Choose wisely and become the biggest game studio of the year!

Build Games and Boost Your Party

Boost your party stats with the help of creating games through disc development and choose creators to work on your next hit game!

Vroom, Vroom in Style

Ride through dungeons in Gamindustri and sell your games on your trusty purple motorcycle. Older Nep can also challenge pesky enemies for pinks (aka special rewards) or test your racing skills through time trials!

Party Management 101

Supervise a party of four to lead your company to the top! But there may be other game studios ready to take you down. With a revamped battle system, chained attacks, and transformative specials, Older Nep and friends are ready for victory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles