Square Enix to 'Aggressively Pursue a Multiplatform Strategy' for AAA Titles

Square Enix in its latest earnings report announced it will be putting less focus on releasing exclusive titles and shift its strategy to release more multiplatform titles for Nintendo consoles, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

"For HD titles, [Square Enix] will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs," reads the earnings report. "Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles, it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles.

"In addition, it will also devise a platform strategy for SD titles that includes not only iOS and Android, but also the possibility of PC launches.

"Furthermore, the Group will strive to maximize the acquisition of new users when launching a title and that of recurring users after starting management of game operation."

The recent Final Fantasy releases - Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Final Fantasy XVI - released as PlayStation exclusives, while Final Fantasy VII Remake would get ported to PC a year and a half after the PlayStation release.

This new strategy suggests that some AAA catalog titles and future AAA titles from Square Enix could see a release on Xbox and Nintendo consoles in the near future.

Square Enix also stated it "will pursue a shift from quantity to quality as its medium- to long-term philosophy regarding the DE segment’s portfolio.

"To that end, it will first work to establish the optimal portfolio, striking a balance between a 'product-out' approach that reflects the imaginations of its employees to the utmost, and a 'market-in' approach that leverages customers’ voices and data to inform development efforts. It will strive for a regular launch cadence, focusing its development efforts and investments on titles with substantial potential to be loved by customers for years."

