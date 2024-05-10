Sega is Considering Releasing Persona 5: The Phantom X Worldwide - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sega in its latest earnings report announced it is considering to release Persona 5: The Phantom X in Japan and worldwide.

The game first released in China on April 12, in Taiwan and South Korea on April 18.

"Future expansion in Japan and global is under consideration" for Persona 5: The Phantom X, said Sega. Sales for the game are "starting off as expected."

