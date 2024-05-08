Dead Island 2 Tops 7 Million Players - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Dambuster Studios announced Dead Island 2 has surpassed seven million players.

"It’s just over one year since launch of Dead Island 2 and all of us at Dambuster Studios are humbled and thrilled by the outstanding response of our passionate slayers!," reads a blog post from the developer. "It’s been a truly memorable year for the Dead Island franchise.

"We have had well over 7 million players enter Hell-A and a brain melting 24 BILLION zombies slayed! These are simply mind boggling numbers! We were also truly honoured to be nominated for Best Action Game at the Game Awards last year, and more recently for Best British Game at the esteemed BAFTA’s."

The second story expansion for the game, called SoLA, released on April 17.

Dead Island 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC in April 2023.

