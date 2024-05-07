Gray Zone Warfare Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Gray Zone Warfare has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 19, 2024, which ended May 7, 2024.

Total War: WARHAMMER III shot up the charts to third place, following the release of DLC packs. The three DLC packs debuted in seventh, eighth, and 10th places.

Manor Lords in its second week dropped one spot to second place, while Steam Deck and Helldivers 2 dropped two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 24 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and Fallout 76 dropped five spots to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Gray Zone Warfare - NEW Manor Lords Total War: WARHAMMER III Steam Deck Helldivers 2 EA Sports FC 24 Total War: WARHAMMER III - Elspeth – Thrones of Decay - NEW Total War: WARHAMMER III - Malakai – Thrones of Decay - NEW Fallout 76 Total War: WARHAMMER III - Tamurkhan – Thrones of Decay - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Gray Zone Warfare - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Manor Lords Total War: WARHAMMER III Steam Deck Dota 2 Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Helldivers 2 EA Sports FC 24

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

