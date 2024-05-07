EA Plans to Release 2 Unannounced Games Before April 2025 - News

Electronic Arts announced it plans to release two unannounced titles in the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025.

One of the two games is a partner title, which is expected to launch from January to March 2025. The second game is from an IP Electronic Arts owns.

"We have two unannounced titles in FY25: one partner title expected in Q4, and one owned IP title," reads EA's earnings presentation.

Giant Bomb reporter Jeff Grubb claims the second game is Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Electronic Arts and developer BioWare plans to fully reveal the game this Summer.

