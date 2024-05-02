Umbraclaw Gets New Trailer, Switch Pre-Orders Open Now - News

Inti Creates' upcoming 2D action-platformer, Umbraclaw, is now available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch eShop for 20% off. To celebrate the pre-order window and sale, the indie studio has uploaded a brand new trailer that includes details on the game's story and features the theme song "A Partner's Promise", performed by Japanese voice actress Yuko Natsuyoshi.

Umbraclaw tells the story of Kuon, a house cat who died in the mortal world. In order to return home and reunite with her owner, she must navigate the Sousplane (the realm of the dead) and challenge the creatures of the underworld. Designed by Blaster Master Zero director Satoru Nishizawa, the game features an art-book graphical style and a dark storyline.

Umbraclaw launches May 30 on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Learn more at https://umbraclaw.com.

