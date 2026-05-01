Axe Cop Launches May 4 for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

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Publisher Electric Airship and developer Red Triangle Games announced the JRPG, Axe Cop, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 4 for $9.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2020.

View a trailer of the gmae below:

Read details on the game below:

Ever wonder what a professional-caliber JRPG would look like if it was written by a literal five year old? Welp… we did it. No filters—at all.

Meet Malachai Nicolle, age five, the narrative director of Axe Cop. He likes dinosaurs, warthogs, and Santa. Malachai pits Axe Cop and his team of strong fighters against the most deadly, disgusting, and horrifying bad guys his imagination can come up with.

Take on missions against his most devious enemies such as Bad Santa Claus, Dr. Stinkyhead, Dr. Doo doo and more! Axe Cop is great for casual and hardcore RPG gamers alike, offering plenty of strategy, quests and story for any gamer to sink their axe into!

After discovering his axe at the scene of a mysterious fire, Axe Cop’s career as the most epic hero begins. Once he recovers a mysterious machine, capable of turning any bad guy into a good guy, he and his team of heroes are convinced that they can stop all bad guys once and for all with it. But they must hunt down three magic gems to power it up. Along the way, Axe Cop will face off against his most diabolical rogues and visit some of the most dangerous locations from his comic book history, a volcano full of dinosaurs, the insides of a giant monster, even London itself! The bad guys are teaming up and will not be making it any easier for Axe Cop to find these magic stones.

Classic RPG Combat

Turn-based battles with modern touches. Build your team, customize your stats, and develop powerful abilities as you level up.

Unique Good Guy Abilities

Each character brings something completely different. Chop through obstacles, play sick music, or throw a remote-controlled sock-boomerang. Yes, really. Every character offers something different to every level.

Deep Cuts and Fan Favorites

Pretty much every Axe Cop character is in the game, even obscure ones like El Fuego (a wrestler who was turned into a potato).

A Story That Goes Everywhere

Inspired by the full run of the comic, with main missions and side content that capture its anything-goes energy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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