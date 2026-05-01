Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Gets The King of Fighters XIV Collaboration - News

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Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced Mai Shiranui and Kula Diamond from The King of Fighters XIV will be coming to Dead or Alive 6 Last Round as DLC.

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Initially released as collaboration downloadable content for Dead or Alive 6 in 2019, the alluring ninja Mai Shiranui and Ice Doll Kula Diamonds return in Dead or Alive 6 Last Round. Both characters will be released as downloadable content at the game’s release alongside a costume set that includes five stylish outfits.

Players can also look forward to bringing the fight to the newly enhanced “Lost Paradise (Oboro)” stage. “Oboro” is a new lighting system introduced to the Katana Engine, offering more realistic illumination created by natural ambient light and shadows. Free “Oboro” versions of other stages will be added to the game as they become available.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round is the definitive version of Dead or Alive 6 which originally released in 2019 and shipped over 900,000 copies worldwide. The game has been optimized for the latest hardware and includes the original 24 characters alongside five characters from the game’s downloadable content lineup (Nyotengu, Phase 4, Momiji, Rachel, and Tamaki). In addition, popular characters such as Kasumi and Marie Rose will receive five costumes inspired by other Team NINJA titles. In the free-to-play Dead or Alive 6 Last Round Core Fighters edition, Marie Rose, Honoka, and NiCO will be available for use from launch. Photo Mode and online modes “DOA Quest” and “DOA Central” will also be playable.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on June 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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