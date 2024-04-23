Atari Brings Back Infogrames Publishing Label - News

Atari announced it has brought back the Infogrames publishing label.

Infogrames will focus on acquiring and publishing games that "fall outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand." The first game to be published by Infogrames will be Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which it purchased from Tiny Build.

"For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back," said Atari Chairman and CEO Wade Rosen.

Infogrames manager Geoffroy Châteauvieux added, "With Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Infogrames is starting off with a strong IP that has a loyal and enthusiastic player base. The Infogrames team will be able to expand upon the strong work of tinyBuild, and re-energize this high-potential franchise."

