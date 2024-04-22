ID@Xbox Showcase Returns April 29 - News

Microsoft and IGN have announced a new ID@Xbox Digital Showcase will take place on April 29 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

The showcase will feature trailers, reveals, and updates on current and upcoming games. This includes Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records Bloom & Rage, and more.

Developer Pocket Pair confirmed new information on Palworld will be announced at the showcase.

You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and IGN.com.

#Palworld will be at the IGN x ID@Xbox Digital Showcase !



New information will be revealed🔥



Don't miss it👀 https://t.co/HWXfoZM3EU — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) April 22, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

