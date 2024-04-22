By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
ID@Xbox Showcase Returns April 29

ID@Xbox Showcase Returns April 29 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 604 Views

Microsoft and IGN have announced a new ID@Xbox Digital Showcase will take place on April 29 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. 

The showcase will feature trailers, reveals, and updates on current and upcoming games. This includes Vampire SurvivorsDungeons of Hinterberg33 ImmortalsLost Records Bloom & Rage, and more.

Developer Pocket Pair confirmed new information on Palworld will be announced at the showcase.

You will be able to watch the showcase on YouTubeTwitchFacebookTwitterTikTok, and IGN.com.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

0 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated

There are no comments to display.