Fallout 4 Was the Best-Selling Game in Europe Last Week As Sales Jumped 7,500%

posted 7 hours ago

The success of Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series has helped boost sales for the Fallout franchise across Europe last week, according to GSD data (via GamesIndustry) that tracks digital game sales in all European markets and physical sales in all major European countries.

Fallout 4 was the best-selling game in Europe as sales increased 7,500 percent compared to the previous week. The game did see discounts on all platforms as a promotion for the Fallout TV series.

69 percent of Fallout 4 sales were on PC, while the rest were on the PlayStation and Xbox. It should be noted, the game is available on Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra, and Amazon Luna.

The rest of the Fallout franchise also saw a boost in sales with Fallout 76 coming in at number eight, Fallout: New Vegas in ninth place, and Fallout 3 in 10th place. The Fallout Classic Collection is in 43rd place, Fallout 2 is in 57th place, and Fallout is in 70th place.

Helldivers 2 is in second place, followed by EA Sports FC 24 in third place and Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is in fifth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Europe:

Fallout 4 Helldivers 2 EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Fallout 76 Fallout: New Vegas Fallout 3

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

