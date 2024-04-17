ANTONBLAST Releases November 12 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Summitsphere announced the explosive, action-packed retro platformer, ANTONBLAST, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 12. A demo is now available for the game.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ANTONBLAST is an explosive, action-packed retro platformer featuring a destructive twist to classic gameplay and a lovingly hand-animated pixel aesthetic inspired by the Game Boy Advance, blown up and reimagined for the modern era!

ANTONBLAST follows the story of Dynamite Anton, a Destruction Worker with a bone to pick! When Satan himself steals Anton’s prized Spirit collection out of envy, Anton doesn’t just get mad—he gets even!

As Anton, you’ll be exploring sprawling worlds across the Burner Peninsula, smashing them apart with your Mighty Hammer to find your lost Spirits, and eventually, march all the way down to Heck to give Satan a piece of your mind!

Silky smooth 60 frames per second action platforming and explosive escapes combine in a bombastic adventure. Blast through buildings, fight your demons, and explore wonky worlds in ANTONBLAST!

Features:

Shock and Awe! Unlike other platforming heroes, Anton’s not content to stay in his lane. Jet between the foreground and background layers for 2.5D platforming action!

Destructible Everything! Use Anton’s mighty hammer to break down your environments!

Hurry Up! It’s Happy Hour! Once Anton gets to the end of a level, set off the Spirit Detonator and dash back to the start before everything blows!

12 unique sprawling worlds with tons to explore!

Dynamic play style—rush to the end or explore at your own pace!

Silky smooth platforming gameplay with best-in-class controls!

Breathtaking hand-drawn animation!

Brutal earthshaking bosses!

A groovy, retro-flavored dynamic soundtrack!

Loads of replay value: Hard Mode, Boss Rush, and more!

