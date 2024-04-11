PS5 Best-Seller in Europe in March 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

Command & Conquer games dominated the Europe charts for March 2024, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

There were five Command & Conquer games in the top 10 and 11 in the top 20 due to Electronic Arts releasing a bundle of the franchise on Steam. Command & Conquer Generals came in fourth place, followed by Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 in seventh, Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun in eighth, Command & Conquer: Renegade in ninth, and Command & Conquer: Red Alert in 10th.

Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 was the best-selling new release with it debuting in third place. The first two week of sales are just behind Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which debuted at the end of February.

Three new releases debuted outside the top 10. WWE 2K24 debuted in 12th, Rise Of The Ronin debuted in 18th, and Princess Peach: Showtime! debuted in 23rd.

EA Sports FC24 retook first place, while Helldivers 2 fell to second place.

There were 16.9 million video games sold in Europe in March, which is up 35 percent over the same four week period a year ago. For Q1 2024, software sales are up over nine percent.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for March are down 27 percent year-on-year to nearly 317,090 consoles sold when you compare the same four weeks. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was comfortably the best-selling console, however, it had the biggest drop with sales down 31 percent. This time last year saw the end of shortages for the consoles.

There were also 1.2 million accessories and other add-on products sold in March, which is down 0.3 percent year-on-year. It was led by the PS5 DualSense in first and the Xbox Wireless controller in second.

Top 10 Games in Europe in March 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 3 Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom) 4 Command & Conquer: Generals (EA) 5 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) 6 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 7 Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 (EA) 8 Command & Conquer: Tiberian Sun (EA) 9 Command & Conquer: Renegade (EA) 10 Command & Conquer: Red Alert (EA) GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

