Reigns: Beyond Arrives April 17 for Switch and PC - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Nerial announced Reigns: Beyond will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 17.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in November 2020.

View the Switch and Steam release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

As an intergalactic indie rock band, plot your rise to stardom, traveling from planet to planet and gig to gig on your quest for fame and fortune. Play local (and not-so-local) clubs throughout the galaxy, recruiting alien band members along the way, and rock out across the cosmos! But make sure you’re managing your ship’s resources and keeping your crew in check while on this stellar tour because one wrong decision may leave you dead in space!

Features:

Unlock the legendary Galactic Guitars and rock out in front of your adoring fans.

Fight pirates, overzealous tax collectors and more in swiping dogfights.

Hang out on your ship for band practice and offer directions to lost space travelers.

Meet over 60 curious characters, including your manager, Lord Shark, Strombo the scholarly mollusc, Gron the space bear… and of course your crew and your ship’s know-it-all AI.

1400+ decision cards. Infinite possibilities!

Original soundtrack by Sam Webster.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles