Rumor: Bungie is Developing Destiny 3 With the Codename Payback - News

It is rumored Bungie is currently developing Destiny 3 under the codename of Payback.

A Reddit account posted in February on the Destiny2leaks subreddit revealing something called Prism, which ended up being the Prismatic subclass. This was the first time Prism was leaked ahead of the announcement from Bungie.

The same post from the Reddit user also claims Destiny 3 is in development under the codename of Payback.

"Destiny 3 is (was? idk) in development under code name payback," claimed the user in February. "One of the big changes for Destiny 3 is (was, again idk) for classes to no longer exist and allow any character to spec into any ability since lore wise there is no reason you couldn't (Hunters explicitly learned blink from Warlocks and blink isn't tied to a single element, hence the logic there)."

The Reddit user has now shared more details on Payback.

"Codename Payback does not mean we lose in the Final Shape, or after the 3 episodes, said the Reddit user. "The internal codename of D3 is not a reference to any story events. Rather, Codename Payback refers to Bungie getting payback against themselves by creating something they hope everyone will love. I do not know if there are any plans for Destiny 2 items to carry over into Destiny 3."

This should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

