Rumor: Xbox Showcase in June to Feature Call of Duty 2024

Following a rumor that Gears of War 6 might get announced this Summer at the annual Xbox Showcase in June, it is being reported by The Verge the next Call of Duty will be showcased at the event.

"As the Xbox strategy continues to evolve inside Microsoft and Choudhry’s departure triggers more shake-ups, Microsoft is in the middle of planning for its big summer Xbox showcase," said journalist Tom Warren. "I understand this is set to take place on Sunday, June 9th, and Microsoft is currently planning to announce a new Gears of War game at the show.

"A Gears announcement won’t be the only new Xbox game at the show, which will also include release dates for upcoming Xbox games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and of course, a new Call of Duty that’s set to debut later this year."

Microsoft during the Xbox 360 era had the marketing rights for the Call of Duty franchise and during that time showcased the next entry in the franchise at its annual Xbox showcase at E3.

Sony gained the marketing rights for Call of Duty in 2015 with Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and it ended with 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

