Rumor: Gears of War 6 to Get Announced This Summer - News

It is looking like Gears of War 6 might get announced this Summer, according to claims from journalists.

This started with Kinda Funny Xcast host Parris Lilly in the latest episode predicting Gears of War 6 will be announced this Summer with guest Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb seemingly confirming it will be announced.

"When they showed the [Marvel 1943 trailer] in Unreal Engine 5 during GDC, I jokingly tweeted 'imagine what Gears 6' would look like in Unreal 5, because it looked so good," said Lilly (via a transcription by VideoGamesChronicle).

"And then somebody from The Coalition made a cryptic little subtweet under me about that, which perked my ears on that. So my conspiracy theory is that you do tease it this year, and then it’s probably a launch game for next gen. That seems to make sense to me."

After Lilly made his prediction, Grubb stated, "I will say, I’ve heard some stuff might be happening with Gears 6 this summer, so I think that tease sounds about right to me, Parris. That seems like what we can expect."

The Verge senior editor Tom Warren via Twitter did say what Grubb said was "correct."

"I've heard some stuff with Gears 6 might be happening this summer," says Jeff Grubb on the Xcast show. Correct. https://t.co/qzdYCvxHf1 pic.twitter.com/wbqF4IMwRJ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 4, 2024

The Coalition released Gears 5 in September 2019 for the Xbox One and PC, followed by the Xbox Series X|S version in November 2020. The studio also assisted in the development on 2021's Halo Infinite and partnered with Epic Games on The Matrix Awakens demo.

It was reported in February 2023 that The Coalition had cancelled two projects and was now fully focused on Gears of War 6.

