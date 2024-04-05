God Wars Series Sales Top 400,000 Units - Sales

/ 212 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Dragami Games President and CEO Yoshimi Yasuda announced the God Wars series has sold over 400,000 units worldwide as of the end of March 2024.

God Wars: Future Past released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in June 2017. An expanded version of the game, God Wars: The Complete Legend, launched for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in September 2018. A PC version was released via Steam in June 2019.

God Wars 2 was announced in July 2018, however, it has no release date.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles