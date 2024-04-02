Soldner-X Complete Collection Announced for Switch - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Publisher eastasiasoft and developer SideQuest Studios have announced Soldner-X Complete Collection for the Nintendo Switch. The collection includes Soldner-X and Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition. It will launch in Q4 2024.

A limited edition physical release will be available at Play-Asia. It will include a physical copy of the game, special box, numbered certificate, the three-disc soundtrack, game manual, and a poster. Pre-orders will open up on April 4 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

View the limited edition trailer below:

Read details on the games below:

Soldner-X Complete Collection is a compilation of two critically acclaimed shoot ’em up games in one collection.

Soldner-X

Set in the distant future, the game is a fast and furious shoot ’em up with state-of-the-art graphics, driving soundtrack and classic fun gameplay sprinkled with fresh innovations. In the storyline, planet Earth’s resistance aims to stop a deadly infection consuming both life forms and technology alike, oddly having to rely on an anti-hero mercenary and bounty hunter to pilot a mighty prototype star fighter. His goal: To fight his way to the virus’s origin, save civilization and earn cash to boot!

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition

A side-scrolling shooter sensation returns, bigger and bolder than ever before! Blending traditional arcade gameplay with scorching high-definition visuals and rocking audio presentation, Soldner-X 2: Definitive Edition is laser-focused on bringing everything the genre is known for into the current generation.

Dynamic score-linked difficulty, a challenge mode that rewards skillful performance with bonus features, devastating limit attacks and a pumping soundtrack are just the beginning. All previous downloadable content is now included in the base game, online leaderboards supported, weapon and boss effects have been updated, challenge difficulties have been rebalanced, plus there’s a new gallery mode. This is the ultimate realization of Soldner-X 2, fully revised and reborn!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles