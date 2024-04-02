Helldivers 2 Tops the Steam Charts, FF XIV: Dawntrail Pre-Orders Enter the Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 14, 2024, which ended April 2, 2024.

Steam Deck is up one spot to second place, while Dragon's Dogma 2 in its second week dropped two spots to third place.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online shot up the charts to fourth place, while pre-orders for FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail entered the charts in fifth place.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is up one spot to sixth place, Cyberpunk 2077 is up to seventh place, and Baldur's Gate 3 dropped to eighth place. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition in its second week from fourth to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Helldivers 2 Steam Deck Dragon's Dogma 2 FINAL FANTASY XIV Online FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Cyberpunk 2077 Baldur's Gate 3 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition EA Sports FC 24

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Helldivers 2 Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Dec Dragon's Dogma 2 FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Warframe FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

