Xbox Game Pass Adds LEGO 2K Drive, EA Sports PGA Tour, and More

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes LEGO 2K Drive, Lil Gator Game, EA Sports PGA Tour, Kona, Botany Manor, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, and Harold Halibut.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Returning to the Game Pass library today, Superhot: Mind Control Delete gives you more insight into the signature power fantasy world of Superhot with more story, more signature gameplay, more action, more guns. Keep dancing the slow-motion ballet of destruction for much longer than ever before.

Coming Soon

LEGO 2K Drive (Cloud and Console) – April 3

Welcome to Bricklandia, home of a massive open-world LEGO driving adventure. Race anywhere, play with anyone, build your dream rides, and defeat a cast of wild racing rivals for the coveted Sky Trophy!

Lil Gator Game (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 4

Who wouldn’t want to be an adorable Lil Gator? Embark on a cute “lil” quest, discovering new friends, and uncovering everything its island has to offer. Climb, swim, glide, and slide your way into the hearts of the many different characters you meet along the way in this adorable open-world adventure!

EA Sports PGA Tour (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour is coming to The Play List with PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play. Become a Major champion, tee off on the Par 3 Course at Augusta National, along with three new 2024 Major host courses.

Kona (Cloud and Console) – April 9

Another game is making a return to the Game Pass library! A strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake. Step into the shoes of a detective to explore the eerie village, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive in this chilly, interactive tale you won’t soon forget.

Botany Manor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 9

Available on day one with Game Pass! Explore the historic manor home of retired botanist Arabella Greene, who has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten flora that require special conditions to help them bloom. Unlock new seeds, look for clues in the items scattered around the residence, and solve each gardening puzzle to revive these plants.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 11

Experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

Harold Halibut (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16

Available on day one with Game Pass! Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean. Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world in his quest to find the true meaning of ‘home’. You can learn more about Harold Halibut in Xbox Wire’s recent hands-on preview here.

DLC / Game Updates

No Man’s Sky Orbital Update – Available now

Dock your fully customized starship in the sleek new space stations of update 4.6, Orbital! Space stations have been completely overhauled internally and externally; new starships can be constructed from salvaged parts; frigate fleets can reach out for guidance with interstellar expeditions; standing and guilds have been improved, trading and system economies have been deepened – and much more! Learn more about No Man’s Sky’s Orbital update here on Xbox Wire.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Starter Edition – Available now

Join over 30 million adventures worldwide in the critically acclaimed online RPG. From now through April 19, the Final Fantasy XIV Online – Starter Edition base game is now free for a limited time – including a 30-day free play period for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Terms apply. You can also learn how to build your Warrior of Light in Final Fantasy XIV Online here on Xbox Wire.

YouTube Premium 3 Month Trial – Available now

Watch your favorite YouTube creators without ads, offline, and in the background. Plus, stream the latest songs from your favorite artists with uninterrupted access to YouTube Music. New users only. Monthly subscription fee starts at the end of trial. Cancel anytime. Not available in all regions. Terms apply.

Battlefield 2042: Season 7 Field Kit – Available now

In the iconic all-out warfare first-person shooter of Battlefield 2042, Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can get the Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Field Kit containing a Ride’em Crab Boy Weapon Charm, Rising Tide AM40 Weapon Skin, and Dustproof Specialist Headgear. Check out the other EA Play member rewards and Perks here on Xbox Wire.

Leaving April 15

Make sure you give the following games a proper farewell before they leave the Game Pass library. As always, you can save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library.

Amnesia Collection (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Amnesia: Rebirth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Back 4 Blood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Phantom Abyss (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Research and Destroy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Soma (Cloud, Console, and PC)

